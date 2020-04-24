Kartik Aaryan fulfils his fan’s request; read details

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, is one of the most popular actors. The handsome lad enjoys a massive fan following.

Winning hearts of his fans by positively replying to their requests for selfies and autographs, even lockdown period has not stopped the actor from maintaining the same equation with them. Currently entertaining his fans with his social media posts, his latest gesture has once again won hearts of a couple on their special day. Kartik’s one simple tweet, made one of his fan’s day and how!

Taking to social media when one of his fans mentioned of celebrating his wedding anniversary however, due to lockdown, nothing special plan can be planned, he requested the actor to just wish his wife as she is Kartik’s huge fan. Known for his generosity he dropped a message for the couple wishing them on their anniversary. Fan’s tweet read, “The fan wrote, “@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day.”

To which, Kartik replied, “Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do….”

Take a look.

@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day.

Thank You Sir :) — Vikash P Tiwari (@imvpt) April 22, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com