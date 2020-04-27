Kartik Aaryan Has The Sweetest Message For Subhash Ghai, As The Filmmaker Showers The Actor With Praises

MUMBAI: In these critical times, it’s really heartening to watch and read on social media that brings a smile on our faces. Yesterday Subhash Ghai took to his social media profile to share a lovely post about his Kaanchi actor Kartik Aaryan along with a rare and unseen throwback picture.

In the post Subhash Ghai had posted a click with Kartik, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan from his star-studded birthday bash in 2015. The post read, ‘On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings.” Now that was really sweet and a big thing for the actor, as the showman of this industry showers him with incredible praises. Kartik Aaryan soon replied to the director with a heartwarming message. The actor said, ‘Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that!’ Now we totally love this mutual-admiration between the director-actor duo. Kartik Aaryan is truly loved by everyone he works with and the actor surely has a lasting impact on people. Today, he has worked with some of the biggest directors and some of the big banners are waiting in the line to sign him. Kartik has indeed climbed the pedestal with those dreams in his eyes and hardwork as his virtue.

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his online chat show, Koki Poochega where he has interviewed some of the Coronavirus survivors and heroes who are out there serving the nation. The hit series is garnering some great viewership and grabbing all the eyeballs for the right reasons. Kartik Aaryan also pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds and was hailed as the true-hero in the public eye.