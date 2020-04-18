Kartik Aaryan Hijacks This Insta Live Video For Imtiaz Ali And Tells Us What He’s Doing Amidst Lockdown

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is not giving a chance for his fans to miss him amidst this lockdown, and that’s a sign of a great humble actor who loves his well-wishers. The actor who’s super-active on social media and needing help with his facial-fuzz quarantined look to working hard on his internet-breaking chat show Koki Poochega, had another surprise for his fans and an impromptu one.

Recently an editor of a publication went live with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to talk about movies and times in this lockdown period. Soon Kartik Aaryan wanted to join the chat, to catch up with the editor and also talk to his Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali on social media. However the three couldn’t be together at the same time, Kartik Aaryan entered the live chat and surprised his fans. When the editor asked him what is he doing amidst lockdown he jokingly said that he is busy growing his beard. Well, after his signature hairstyle his quarantined-beard is being talked about, even the host of the interview pointed out the resemblance to the iconic character Professor from the Spanish show, Money Heist. When he was further asked what is he doing at home, he said, “Bahut saari films dekh raha hoon OTT platforms pe. Contagion bahut achchi hai, teen baar dekh li. Aur South film Virus bhi achchi (Catching up on watching films on various OTT platforms. Watched Contagion thrice already and also loved this South film – Virus).” He further added, “Mere show Koki Poochega ki rendering mein time jaa raha hai.” Well we all remember that last week Kartik Aaryan was quite hassled with the editing and the rendering process of his show and he had even shared his plight on Instagram. Trust this boy to be busy even in his house and multitask!

Kartik Aaryan has been doing an amazing job with his hit series Koki Poochega. The episodes are crossing millions of views on his channel and he’s applauded for his effort by industry and netizens alike. Aaryan has even pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Relief Funds to fight against the pandemic and show everyone that he is a true hero off screen too!