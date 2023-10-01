Kartik Aaryan injures his leg after long shoot scene in ‘Shehzada’, shares pic of feet in ice water

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most talented and in-demand actors in the Bollywood industry. Recently, while the actor was in the middle of shooting a song sequence, he had a minor injury. Find out more!
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most talented and in-demand actors in the Bollywood industry. He has proved his worth in the various amazing films he has done and is well recognised among his peers as a very good actor. Currently, the star is busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Recently, while the actor was shooting for one of the movie’s songs, he suddenly got a shooting pain in his calves. Post the shoot, the pain continued and so he dipped his feet in a bucket of ice water. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the same. He captioned it saying, “Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone” Take a look at the post here:

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023 New Year resolution: 'More and more travel'

The trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’ was highly anticipated by fans all over, and finally, it was released in December 2022. The hype has certainly increased since then. The movie is going to be a complete action film, directed by Rohit Dhawan. Along with Kartik, the movie will also be starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and more. It is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 10th February. Post Shehzada, Aaryan is also going to be starring in Sameer Vidwans’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ along with Kiara Advani down the line.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Shehzada: Not one or two, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer to be launched in three cities – Deets Inside

Credits: SpotboyE

