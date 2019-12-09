News

Kartik Aaryan not comfortable re-shooting scene with Sara Ali Khan?

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI Many media portals had written about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's love story. Sara had confessed her crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan, and soon, the two were roped in by Imtiaz Ali's for 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel.The duo grabbed major eyeballs with their affair and chemistry. However, their relationship took a sour turn and soon Sara and Kartik were separated.The two actors since then are maintaining distance and are refraining from speaking up about their past life. However, if reports are to be believed, Kartik has even refused to re-shoot a scene from the film and the report suggests that the reason for the actor's denial is nothing but Sara.Apparently, Imitiaz Ali’s film required some patchwork and Kartik refused it as he did not want to do it, in fact, he even requested Imtiaz to avoid it if possible, unless it is an important scene.Well, lovers or not, we hope that the two sort things out on the personal level.Credits: TOI 

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's, Kartik, Love Aaj Kal, Imitiaz Ali’s film, TellyChakkar,

past seven days