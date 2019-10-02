Kartik Aaryan NOT doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After that he went on to work in films like Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming films. Meanwhile, there were reports that he was doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai starring Alia Bhatt. However, the report is not true.



Recently, Kartik was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on multiple occasions, and that, eventually lead to reports about him doing his upcoming film with Alia Bhatt, Gangubai. And as excited as everyone has been, it looks like there is no truth to it after all. A source informed Pinkvilla that “These reports are baseless. Kartik Aaryan has not been approached to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai.”



On the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, Aaj Kal. He has also started the prep for Dostana 2, Pati, Patni, Aur Woh, and will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.