News

Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 07:31 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the
pandemic.

He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tags Kartik Aaryan COVID-19 Pyaar Ka Punchnama Luka Chupi Love Aaj Kal TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here