Kartik Aaryan REACTS to his link up rumours

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is known for his performance in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi. His upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiaa 2. The actor, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, has started shooting for the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor recently appeared as a guest in Kareena Kapoor's chat show. The actor spoke about his relationships with Bebo. Kartik has been linked with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, when he was asked who is Kartik actually dating, he said that he himself doesn't know what he is doing. Basically, he goes on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, his girlfriend changes. Speaking about dating a celeb, Kartik said, “Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha (when I used to see other celebs from afar), I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date.” It’s tough because you don’t know the reality behind it. It is difficult for a celebrity to understand if someone loves them for the person they are or for their status and success.