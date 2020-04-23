Kartik Aaryan is really missing this cutie during this lockdown

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as The Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the hearts since he debuted.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, the actor was seen engaging in many activities, from interviewing frontline warriors to sharing funny videos.

But now, it seems like Kartik is missing his cutie a lot. Taking to his social media handle, he shared a picture in which he is staring at his 'cutie', and it's not what you think.

Have a look.

The Luka Chuppi actor shared a picture of a camera. Kartik is seen shooting a scene for one of his previous projects, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a caption that read, 'Missing This Cutie #Bae '.

On the work note, the actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Though the film bagged praises from the critics, the box-office performance of the film was underwhelming. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.