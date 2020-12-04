News

Kartik Aaryan reiterates importance of wearing mask at work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2020 07:49 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reiterated the importance of wearing a mask at work amid the coronavirus pandemic in his new social media post.

Kartik posted a monochrome picture on Instagram sporting a grunge look in black denim ensemble. He wears his hair long and his wardrobe is completed with a mask.

(Also Read: Fans recreate the original Coolie No. 1 trailer as a tribute to superstar Govinda)

"Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par mask bana hi iss liye hai. Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions. #CoronaStopKaroNa (agreed work is important, but a mask is made for this reason. Wear it. Take precautions)."

It was recently announced that the actor will be seen in the thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a modernday news channel.

Kartik Aaryan plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. He also has "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" lined up.

(Also Read: Can't thank PM Modi enough for sharing my video: Singer Sundeep Gosswami)

Tags Kartik Aaryan coronavirus pandemic CoronaStopKaroNa Ram Madhvani Dostana 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest