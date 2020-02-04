Kartik Aaryan reveals that his dream role is to play Joker

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors we have in Bollywood today. The actor, who has impressed one and all with his brilliant performances in his past few films has some very interesting projects up his sleeves.

In an interview with a magazine recently, Kartik revealed that his dream role is to play ‘Joker’ someday. The actor also went on to confess that one of the things in his bucket list is to play football with Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per sources, the actor opened up about ticking off playing a certain kind of roles from his bucket list. When asked if he will ever consider playing a villainous role, he said that he would love to. He is searching for such a role where the character has a negative or grey shade to it. So let’s see, hopefully, he gets one.

He also opened up about working with his ex-ladylove and co-star Sara Ali Khan. He said, he really loved working with Sara and enjoyed working with the whole team. The whole experience has been really good. He loves the kind of response that they all are getting and really likes working with good people and having good energies.

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel of the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer by the same name. It will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Apart from this, Sara will next be seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’ co-starring Varun Dhawan and ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA