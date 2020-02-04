News

Kartik Aaryan reveals that his dream role is to play Joker

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 07:54 PM

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors we have in Bollywood today. The actor, who has impressed one and all with his brilliant performances in his past few films has some very interesting projects up his sleeves.

In an interview with a magazine recently, Kartik revealed that his dream role is to play ‘Joker’ someday. The actor also went on to confess that one of the things in his bucket list is to play football with Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per sources, the actor opened up about ticking off playing a certain kind of roles from his bucket list. When asked if he will ever consider playing a villainous role, he said that he would love to.  He is searching for such a role where the character has a negative or grey shade to it. So let’s see, hopefully, he gets one.

He also opened up about working with his ex-ladylove and co-star Sara Ali Khan. He said, he really loved working with Sara and enjoyed working with the whole team. The whole experience has been really good. He loves the kind of response that they all are getting and really likes working with good people and having good energies.

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel of the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer by the same name. It will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Apart from this, Sara will next be seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’ co-starring Varun Dhawan and ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, dream role, play Joker, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their first I Woh Pehli Baar - Episode 5
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here