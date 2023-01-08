Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 14:10
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Chandu Champion based on a true story of a sportsperson and directed by Kabir Khan is currently getting the masses curious. Audience want to witness this extraordinary real-life story on reel which is headlined by the versatile Kartik Aaryan and today the makers are here with the first look from the film with Kartik in its titular role, exuding pride in the India blazer.

The much awaited first look shows the young superstar in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. With short hair and wearing the blazer of India, Kartik has attempted a never been seen before look for the film. His off screen messy-sexy hairdo is a hairstyle-cult amidst the boys, but when it comes to his films, the actor always transforms like a chameleon to get into the role and this time he has surprised everyone and how! His sharp buzz-cut haircut and that intense look on his face gives us a glimpse that he has a riveting story to tell and one that will make the nation proud. Biopics are always interesting to watch and Kartik has surely left no stones unturned to get this one right!  This new avatar of the young superstar has indeed further piqued the excitement for the release of the film! 

Chandu Champion went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid & Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honor Minister of Culture, Media and Sports RT Hon Stuart Andrew. 

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It's indeed one of the most coolest collaboration as the project brings three talented and giants of the industry together. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on EID June 2024.

Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion Satyaprem Ki Katha Culture media Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Really! Avinash Sachdev’s mother reacts to his rumored love interest in Falaq Naaz
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Kya Baat Hai! Actors should look up to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Kamna Pathak for this reason
MUMBAI : Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a very successful comedy sitcom on television.Kamna was last seen in Happu Ki Ultan...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:What! Major showdown between Sahiba and Seerat; latter throws out Simran’s bag
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Barsatein: OMG! Reyansh wants Aradhana out of his life
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Daarji lashes out at Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must Read! Made In Heaven season 2 trailer: Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer looks grander and promises more drama
MUMBAI: Made In Heaven season 1 was released in 2019. The series was about two wedding planners and how they planned...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test
Akshay Kumar
Confirmed! No delay; Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on 11th August
Tanya Ghavri
Sexy! Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri is too hot to handle in these pictures
Gadar 2 / Dream Girl 2
Must Read! Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and many more Hindi films that are all set to release in August
“If the story is not interesting, then...
Exclusive! Actor Vinay Pathak says, “If the story is not interesting, then...”
RANVEER SINGH
Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rubbish the separation rumours with their respective spouses with style, take a look