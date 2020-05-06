Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi becomes the Number 1 album of 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh ranks in the chart too

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is known for entertainment, his dance moves and his hit songs. All his movies are always topping the chartbusters. Right from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Love Aaj Kal, the hunk has hit song and music always as a common factor to pull in his audience. Today Indian Recorded Music Industry has come out with its annual research and listing for 2019, and the results are not surprising.

The listing has noted down 10 top albums in India, which have topped the charts and rocked globally in 2019. Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 release Luka Chuppi tops this global listing leaving behind some of the biggest albums like Kabir Singh, Gully Boy. One cannot deny that Kartik Aaryan’s songs in the film were a delight for any music lover. Right from the party number Coca Cola to the love track of the year Photo and Duniya were on everyone’s playlist and listened on loop. Poster Lagva Do and Coca Cola became party anthems and people grooved on the dance floor copying Aaryan’s steps. Now the magic Kartik adds to the music by the composers is truly credible. He makes his songs reach out to his masses with his trending dance challenges and killer moves and makes the movie album a superhit.

What’s more his another 2019 release, Pati Patni Aur Woh also struck gold in the list, as Kartik ends the list with his album. While earlier all superstars were known for their film songs and even veterans agree that its their film’s music that always connects to larger audience, in the younger lot only few actors have managed to make their film albums too popular. And well, Kartik Aaryan is one of them. It’s no mean feat to achieve box-office success and also top the chartbusters with every film. But trust this man with his Midas touch to make it happen.