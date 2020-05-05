Kartik Aaryan’s mom interrupts him with a HILARIOUS question as he shoots for Koki Poochega; watch

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, people are locked-up in their homes. Citizens have been advised to maintain social distancing for their own safety. With everything coming to a standstill amid lockdown, several celebrities have come up with their own talk shows. Sunny Leone started Locked Up With Sunny, while Kartik Aaryan started an online chat show called Koki Poochega. In the show, he interviews Corona warriors and salutes their journey, while at the same time spreading awareness about coronavirus. His chat show is being loved by many and so far he has talked to a COVID2019 survivor, a doctor, police officer. Now, he has shared a hilarious BTS scene featuring his mom, and it will leave you in splits.

In Kartik Aaryan’s video, we can see him prepping to record his show Koki Poochega, and while he does so, his mother calls out from the other room. She was unaware that Kartik was recording his show. He tells her, “Haan, mummy, interview le raha hoon (Yes, mummy, I am taking an interview),” to which his mom questions, “Le raha hai ki de raha hai (Are you taking an interview or giving one)?” She asks if he will be the one taking the interview and asking questions, and Kartik replies, “Haan, maa. Koki poochega (Yes, mother. Koki will ask)”

The whole interaction is adorable and hilarious, and that is literally every mom ever! Kartik Aaryan aptly captioned the video, “Maa ka Jawaab Nahi #KokiPoochega.”

Check out the video here:

