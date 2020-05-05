News

Kartik Aaryan’s mom interrupts him with a HILARIOUS question as he shoots for Koki Poochega; watch

Kartik Aaryan’s conversation with his mother will leave you in splits.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, people are locked-up in their homes. Citizens have been advised to maintain social distancing for their own safety. With everything coming to a standstill amid lockdown, several celebrities have come up with their own talk shows. Sunny Leone started Locked Up With Sunny, while Kartik Aaryan started an online chat show called Koki Poochega. In the show, he interviews Corona warriors and salutes their journey, while at the same time spreading awareness about coronavirus. His chat show is being loved by many and so far he has talked to a COVID2019 survivor, a doctor, police officer.  Now, he has shared a hilarious BTS scene featuring his mom, and it will leave you in splits. 

In Kartik Aaryan’s video, we can see him prepping to record his show Koki Poochega, and while he does so, his mother calls out from the other room. She was unaware that Kartik was recording his show. He tells her, “Haan, mummy, interview le raha hoon (Yes, mummy, I am taking an interview),” to which his mom questions, “Le raha hai ki de raha hai (Are you taking an interview or giving one)?” She asks if he will be the one taking the interview and asking questions, and Kartik replies, “Haan, maa. Koki poochega (Yes, mother. Koki will ask)” 

The whole interaction is adorable and hilarious, and that is literally every mom ever! Kartik Aaryan aptly captioned the video, “Maa ka Jawaab Nahi #KokiPoochega.” 

Check out the video here: 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal Pati Patni Aur Woh Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here