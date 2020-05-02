Kartik Aaryan’s Performance In Love Aaj Kal Makes Fans Go Gaga Amidst Lockdown

MUMBAI: The nation has been in a lockdown state for more than a month and the viewers are just lapping up good content like there’s no tomorrow. Netflix and chill has officially become the mood for everyone 24 by 7 and looks like Kartik Aaryan’s film has made everyone happy again.



After the world television premiere of LAK last Sunday, the film got its digital premiere too on an OTT platform. And ever since the film has come online, fans and movie lovers can’t stop gushing about the actor’s fine act in the film. This is Kartik Aaryan’s first true-blue romantic film and he plays two characters Raghu and Veer, with the former one have a full personality transformation that makes Kartik play three characters. His innocent act as Raghu, his confused act as Veer and Aaryan’s portrayal of lover boy in the ‘90s and in the millennials-age has touched the audience’s heart again. Fans have been going gaga about it and taken to their social media accounts to express their love for him. While one fan shared a fan art and tweeted saying, ‘I loved all your films and especially #LoveAajKal. Being inspired by the film, here is a fanart for you.’ A girl who seems to have fallen in love with the film and his performance couldn’t stop praising his performance on twitter, she tweeted saying, ‘Just watched #LoveAajKal, @TheAaryanKartik u just nailed it with your natural performance. Wish every girl could find a boy like Veer.’ A cinema-lover called the film a masterpiece and proclaimed that he’s watching the film on loop as it has Kartik’s best performance till date. And while someone openly confessed that he has watched Love Aaj Kal multiple times and rightfully said that Kartik Aayran must have felt grown up after doing this role. The string of praise-tweets are never ending and Kartik Aaryan’s Raghu and Veer are receiving love all over again for its fantabulous act.



Critics had even mentioned that Kartik Aaryan’s role in Love Aaj Kal is easily his best and he has grown as an actor. Kartik Aaryan always pushes the envelope as an artiste and makes sure that he entertains his fans. Currently he’s also being praised for his hit chat show on a video-sharing platform – Koki Poochega. The medium and the size of the screen surely doesn’t make any difference for the great artiste, he’s always out there to entertain his fans and viewers, and he does a great job at it.



