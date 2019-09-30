Kartik Aaryan’s selfie with Dostana 2’s script!

MUMBAI: After the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine! The actor is going bang bang with back-to-back shooting schedules!



After wrapping up Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, Kartik dived straight onto the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Post the wrap up of the film’s Lucknow schedule, Kartik has finally started shooting for one of the most awaited films and that being, Dostana 2. And today, this dapper actor took to social media to post his selfie while holding the script of Dostana 2 and alongside the photo, he wrote, “#Dostana2 ka Prep Shuru….”



What do you think about these Showtees ?

After announcing Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as the main cast of the film, Karan Johar took to social media to announce that Lakshya will be seen as the third lead in the film. Sharing pictures of Lakshya on social media, Karan wrote: “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings...”This is the first time that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space and fans are super excited to see them together on screen. Besides films, Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for his alleged love affair with Sara Ali Khan, and these two are often papped together in the city. While sometimes, we have Kartik Aaryan picking up Sara from the gym, on other days, Sara is seen dropping off Kartik at the airport.Check selfie below

Aww! Kartik’s adorable selfie with the script has raised our expectations from Dostana 2.

Stick to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: Pinkvilla)