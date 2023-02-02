Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan have decided to give Salman Khan a tribute by recreating his song 'Character Dheela Hai' from the movie 'Ready'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 16:07
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : One of the most anticipated movies by Kartik Aaryan is the movie Shehzada. The movie is set to be the official Bollywood remake of the South film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Recently, the makers of the movie announced that they would be pushing the Kartik Aaryan starrer by a week. They made this decision out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which released on 25th January.

Now reports say that Kartik Aaryan will be giving Salman Khan a tribute by recreating his song 'Character Dheela Hai'. Kartik Aaryan along with director Rohit Dhawan have decided to recreate this popular song from the movie 'Ready'. Since Shehzada is a complete family entertainer, they feel that a revamped version of the famous track from 2011 will bring life to the audience and increase the hype. Both of them think that 'Character Dheela Hai 2.0' will draw in audiences and increase the number of people coming to watch the movie.

The new version of the song - Character Dheela Hai 2.0 – is choreographed by Bosco. Kartik Aaryan and Bosco-Ceaser have previously collaborated together for the popular title track from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Their pairing is once again expected to make the new track ring in everyone’s head when it releases. 'Character Dheela Hai' was originally the number one track from Salman Khan’s film 'Ready'. This special song in the movie had featured Zareen Khan, whereas Asin played the female lead in the movie.

The movie Shehzada is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The Hindi remake stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films, Shehzada is an action-packed family musical drama. Shehzada will now release on 17th February 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

