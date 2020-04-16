Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika thanks the actor for spreading awareness on COVID-19

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone worried. To deal with the crisis, government has announced lockdown for a certain period. This decision has been taken because maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour. Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to spread awareness about the same. Kartik Aaryan too is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness on COVID-19.

Right from talking about the dos’ and donts’ in lockdown in his signature monologue, to now launching his chat show Koki Poochega on YouTube. The actor has dropped two episodes on his channel, where he’s seen in a fun and an insightful conversation with a COVID 19 survivor and a doctor treating Coronavirus patients. The show has become an instant hit among the masses and also netizens. Koki Poochega is being applauded for the actor’s hard work and intensive research. While the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor are mind-blown by the series, TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor even called the young actor a better producer than her. The nation is talking about his unique moves and this has got his sister, Kritika too emotional. Kritika, who’s studying to become a doctor, too, is proud of Kartik Aaryan for handling such a sensitive topic in such a unique way.

Kritika Tiwari is often seen sharing adorable posts about her brother Kartik Aaryan. While a few weeks back, she had given us a glimpse of her brother-and-actor Aaryan doing household chores, this time the budding doctor takes to her profile to thank him and publically share her proud feelings for him. She has posted a series of pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan, where he’s seen working at home, tidying up the room and always flashing his million-dollar smile. She has captioned the post saying, “Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and I’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it.”

Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE.com