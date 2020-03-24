News

Kartik Aaryan sets family goals by helping out with this household chore

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as the Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

As the world is going through tough times and fighting against Covid-19, all of us are exercising social distancing. Meanwhile, the actor was found doing something different at his house.

Kartik seen looking washing utensils at his home. This definitely gives all of us family goals. His humbleness deserves to be appreciated.

Earlier, we saw a two-minute monologue by the actor on staying safe from the virus and taking the necessary precautions.

On the work note, the actor will next be seen in Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani.

