Kartik Aaryan shares a special message as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety clocks 3 years

MUMBAI: We have seen, different shades of the actor, Kartik Aaryan in different movies over time, the actor with his amazing acting skills won the hearts of millions and made u laugh with his hilarious comic timings, his movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Lukka Chuppi, Pati and Woh are the ones which were loved by the fans all over, but how can we forget one of the much-loved movies of the actor, which is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the movie was another feather on his cap, the actor was loved by the fans for his amazing performance and his comic timings in the movie.

Today Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and wrote a thank you note for his debut film director Luv Ranjan, he shared the iconic climax scene from the film that focuses on Kartik, Sunny and Nushrratt. He wrote, “Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety ”.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also had, actor Sunny Singh, and actress Nushrratt Bharucha along with Kartik, The film did splendidly well at the Box Office and even made it to the 100 crore club.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostana 2’.

