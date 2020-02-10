Kartik Aaryan speaks on comparison between Dostana 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen taking the popular film franchise, ‘Dostana’ ahead with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film will be the sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and John Abraham starrer.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ which also deals with the subject of homosexuality. Talking about the commercial race between the films, Kartik reportedly said that that he feels highlighting LGBTQ is more important than box-office numbers.

According to him, the industry is working unitedly for the cause.

Elaborating further, he stated that the plot of both the films, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, is completely different but the subject is so important that all of them are equally invested in the same and there's no commercial race that they are aiming to win.

The actor also added that he feels the LGBTQ the community has not been represented appropriately in Indian cinema until now and he is happy that they are making a change and wishes 2020 to be a the year that celebrates such stories.

Currently, he is promoting his upcoming love story ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Apart from the above mentioned projects, Kartik will also be seen stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, co-starring Kiara Advani.