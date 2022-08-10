Kartik Aaryan takes a trip down the memory lane as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 5 years

MUMBAI: The way superstar Kartik Aaryan redefined the meaning of friendship with his 2018 romantic comedy release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was an inspiration for all as Sonu-Titu became the new Jai-Veeru. Along with friendship and love, this film also redefined Kartik's career as it gave him catapultive success, making him the household name and hearthhrob that he is today. And as the film completes 5 years today, the young superstar has a sweet throwback to share.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared the climax scene of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and further added a glimpse of the extremely popular friendship song, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from the film, marking its 5 years. As the superstar relived the memories of the film, he jotted down the caption -

"5 years ago this day turned into Friendship’s day And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives

Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye#5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety"

The superstar with his recent release Shehzada has left everyone impressed with his power-packed action avatar, his quirky dialogue delivery and catchy hooksteps from the songs of the film also left everyone grooving.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.