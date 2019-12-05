News

Kartik Aaryan is the third wheel between Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen on the big screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. While, Bhumi is the patni, Ananya plays the woh.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress Neha Dhupia revealed how Kartik Aaryan is the ‘woh’ in hers and hubby Angad’s life.

The pictures see Angad Bedi, Kartik Aaryan and Neha Dhupia posing in that order. While the first picture sees Kartik and Neha giving awkward expressions and Angad looking with Kartik at love, the other two snaps see trio bursting into laughter. Neha wrote, ‘#patipatniaurwoh ... #chintutyagi ’woh’ kabse ban gaya,’ to which Kartik replied, ‘Hamesha se’.

Isn’t the trio hilarious? Are you looking forward to watching PPAW?

