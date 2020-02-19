Kartik Aaryan Wins Heartthrob Of The Year Award At Femina Beauty Awards! 

MUMBAI: Every year, Femina hosts its annual Femina Beauty Awards and this year too it was a grand event amidst much fanfare. This year while several Bollywood divas won the awards, the only B-town divo that bagged a trophy was none other than Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan bagged the award for Heartthrob Of The Year award and rightly so. The actor was seen in an all-black classic avatar with a whole lotta twist and shine to his attire. Kartik Aaryan has rightfully bagged this title. In the last few years he has won millions of hearts nationwide with his wit, effortless charm and style. He’s called the heartthrob of the nation and also the national crush in the media. Aaryan’s reach is wide among the masses and even on social media he drives the netizens crazy about him. After making the entire nation his fan, it’s but obvious that he bags the ‘Heartthrob of the year’ award.

Last year his two hit films, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh went on to become blockbusters and the dance numbers created a rage. He owned 2019 and he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 up for release in 2020. Currently the actor is being basking in all the laurels and praises he’s getting for his just released film Love Aaj Kal. The actor’s performance is being called his career’s best and Aaryan has proved his acting mettle yet again in a different genre. The actor is unstoppable when it comes to surprising his fans with his work and his charms on social media. Here’s to the man who’s giving it his all to entertain the audience and stealing our hearts all the time!