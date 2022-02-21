Kartik Aaryan's fandom now reaches the sports world, crush of Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana!

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved and followed young superstars when it comes to fans and recently he has found one more addition to his never ending list of female fans and this time in a sports star.

Team India's female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana is all hearts for the Dhamaka star as she called Kartik Aaryan her crush in a recent interview.

Smriti said, "I had seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last movie. I liked this film very much, due to which I watched this film 2 times. I really liked this film and Kartik Aaryan is my crush."

Kartik Aaryan has one of the craziest known fandoms as they stand outside his house, keep fasts for him on Kartik Purnima and get tattoos of his name and much more owing to his charm, good looks and talent.

On the work front, Kartik will soon be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.