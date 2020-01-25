Kartik Aaryan's latest video has taken the internet by storm

MUMBAI: artik Aaryan struggled for several years before finally making his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor was known for his famous monologue in the movie which got him instant attention from all his fans and girls went crazy for his dashing looks. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made him a star overnight. The movie roared at the box-office and so did Mr. Kartik Aryan on his big arrival in the industry.

In a recent video that has taken the Internet by storm, we saw something very unusual. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik gets mobbed by the ocean of fans, who are seen hooting for him and wishing to see him in all the possible ways. Kartik wore a grey jacket paired with black denim and a cap. His car seems stuck in the middle of the road, surrounded by his fans, who are seen going out of control.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE