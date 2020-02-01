Kartik Aaryan's little fans surprise him with an impromptu performance

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ opposite Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will see the former couple paired up for the first time on the big screen.

Kartik, whose previous release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ was a hit, has a lot riding on his shoulders. But having seen his popularity soar in the past couple of years, he may have little to worry about.

In fact, a recent video is proof of just how popular the actor is, especially among the youth. The clip features school students in a bus, who are delighted to spot Kartik in the car next to them at a signal.

The youngsters immediately call out to the actor and start waving. Much to Kartik’s amusement, they soon start singing his song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ as well. The actor couldn’t help taking a video of this cute spectacle on his smartphone.

Kartik is extremely popular with children — in a previous video that surfaced online last year, he could be seen singing with a bunch of young fans. The young actor is always gracious towards his fans, never hesitating when asked for a selfie or autograph.

On the work front, he will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also this year.

SOURCE – E TIMES