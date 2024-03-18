Kartik Aaryan's reply to a fan asking him to give away his 6Cr car to him is hilarious, take a look

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan recently splurged on a luxurious Range Rover worth 6 crores. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the car, featuring his pet dog Katori. However, he surprised fans by sharing a video today, where he's seen riding a bicycle. This unexpected move sparked excitement among fans, who drew comparisons between his new car purchase and cycling.

Today, Kartik Aaryan posted a video on Instagram where he's seen cycling, captioning it, "Now I'm thinking of going to the set on a cycle too." Fans quickly flooded the comments section. One person joked, "6cr wali gari mujhe dedo." Kartik replied, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai.. aate hi batata hu." Another commented, "Ye dekho bhai 5cr ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai..." Kartik quipped back, "Puraani Aadatein chutne mein time lagta hai."

Kartik Aaryan, known for his passion for both acting and automobiles, expanded his collection with a luxurious addition: a Range Rover SV. He excitedly shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself lounging happily in the car's trunk alongside his furry companion, Katori Aaryan.

Decked out in a comfortable shirt, white trousers, and stylish Kolhapuri slippers, Kartik sported a radiant smile on this momentous occasion. His pet dog stole the spotlight too, adding to the charm of the picture. Kartik captioned the post, "Our Range just got a little bigger."

Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, their second collaboration following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming projects include, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, a sports drama written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film centers on the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Kartik takes the lead role, supported by Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. Set for a theatrical release on June 14, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its tale of determination and triumph.

Credits - Pinkvilla

