Kartik Aaryan's sister gives him a tight slap

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 01:12 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has been keeping fans entertained through his social media account, right from the beginning of the lockdown. Thanks to his monologue first, then the epic rap, and now his many hilarious TikTok videos, lockdown is a lot of fun for his followers. TikTok seems to be his favorite social media app lately, and he has been making the most entertaining videos with his sister

Kritika Tiwari. Not just his fans, even other B-Town celebrities are hooked

Kartik Aaryan is back with yet another crazy TikTok video, featuring his sister. The video shows Kartik and Kritika enacting and lip-syncing while the recording plays in the background. Kritika puts an imaginary invisible string through Kartik’s ear, and tricks him until he eventually lands with a tight slap from her.

The video is certainly hilarious, and the caption is even more so.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari TikTok video Love Aaj Kal Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh Luka Chuppi Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety TellyChakkar

