MUMBAI: These days, Bollywood is coming up with a lot of fresh and buzzing projects. One such a movie is Dharma Production’s Dostana 2. Starring Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor and B-town hunk Kartik Aaryan, the film is being directed by Collin D Cunha. The film will also launch Lakshya Lalwani in Bollywood. The debutant has featured in many television shows, and this will be his first-ever Bollywood project.



As per sources, the first schedule of the movie will begin by the end of October, and the stunning trio will be heading to Punjab for the same. The film's first part starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Keep watching this space for more Bollywood updates.