Kartik Aryan applauds Deepika Padukone's performance in Chhapak

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone share a fun banter on social media by reacting to pictures or praising each other's work. Today also Kartik took to his Instagram to hail Deepika and director Megha Gulzar's latest outing Chhapaak.

The actor took to his Insta stories, shared the poster of the film, and wrote, '2020 has just begun, But I already know my fav performance of the year @deepikapdukone #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar.'

Although 'Chhapaak' is not earning good business at the box office, it is receiving great reviews and support from the fraternity. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika is seen essaying the role of Malti in the film.

Recently, when Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal trailer was out, Deepika too praised the actor and said that she liked the trailer.

Since their dance on Dheeme Dheeme at the airport, fans want to see them together.



