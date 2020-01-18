News

Kartik Aryan gives his mother THIS special gift

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2020 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is a self-confessed mumma's boy. The actor has never shied away from calling himself one. He is often spotted with his parents on family outings and parties.

Kartik celebrated his mother's birthday recently by visiting a temple in Mumbai with family. The actor also gifted his mother a Mini Cooper convertible car, which the actor's mother wanted for a long time.

The actor surprised his mother with the car she had once mentioned a few years ago when Kartik was not an established actor in Bollywood.

He also took his mom for a drive, and the mother–son duo really looked happy and seemed to be having a good time.

