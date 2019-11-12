News

Kartik Aryan wants his dream girl to be...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aryan is flying high as he has been showered with offers. Kartik is one of the most bankable stars these days, and every director and production house wants to collaborate with the actor. He will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Now like any other person, Kartik too wishes to fall in love someday, and recently, he did describe the kind of girl he would want. The actor said that girls find him sexy as he is loyal and can be quirky.

He further said that his soulmate should have a good sense of humor and should be one with whom he can strike a conversation. She should also like movies the way he does. He ended by saying that he hopes to find someone soon.

Tags > Kartik Aryan, Bollywood, TellyChakkr,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of...

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

past seven days