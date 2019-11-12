Kartik Aryan wants his dream girl to be...

MUMBAI: Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aryan is flying high as he has been showered with offers. Kartik is one of the most bankable stars these days, and every director and production house wants to collaborate with the actor. He will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Now like any other person, Kartik too wishes to fall in love someday, and recently, he did describe the kind of girl he would want. The actor said that girls find him sexy as he is loyal and can be quirky.



He further said that his soulmate should have a good sense of humor and should be one with whom he can strike a conversation. She should also like movies the way he does. He ended by saying that he hopes to find someone soon.