Kartik begins prep for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', to reunite with Kiara

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' proved to be a runaway success, has started working on his next project. The actor took to his social media to share a glimpse of the preps of the same.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Kartik begins prep for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', to reunite with Kiara

MUMBAI:  Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' proved to be a runaway success, has started working on his next project. The actor took to his social media to share a glimpse of the preps of the same.

He shared a BTS picture of himself from the script-reading session as he wrote on his Instagram: "Satyaprem Ki Katha" indicating that the prep for the film has begun.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will runite Kartik with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani, whose last film 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' fared well at the box-office with a total domestic business of Rs 81.37 crore, as per senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is slated to release in 2023.

On the work front, Kartik has an interesting line-up of 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and director Kabir Khan's untitled next.

 

SOURCE : IANS

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Satyaprem Ki Katha Kiara Advani Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Taran Adarsh Sajid Nadiadwala Shehzada Kabir Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Destiny! Virat and Sai stand against each other, Pakhi’s wish fulfilled
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Mrunal Jain's big dream: Playing a superhero
MUMBAI : TV actor Mrunal Jain, who has been seen portraying different characters on-screen, says that he would love to...
Unbelievable! Check out how much the stars have charged for their roles in Liger
MUMBAI:  Liger is a much-awaited film. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie will release on August 25 in various...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Ruhi’s big plan gets support from the family
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Sanjay Mishra: 'Holy Cow' is a brave film on relevant social issues
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra says his latest film 'Holy Cow' is an effort to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Check out how much the stars have charged for their roles in Liger
Unbelievable! Check out how much the stars have charged for their roles in Liger
Latest Video