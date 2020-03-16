Kartik compares Ariana Grande to Aishwarya, video goes viral

As his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases on Friday, Kartik Aaryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy, compared the 'Guru' actress Aishawarya Rai Bachchan to American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:01
movie_image: 
kartik-ais

MUMBAI : As his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases on Friday, Kartik Aaryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy, compared the 'Guru' actress Aishawarya Rai Bachchan to American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande.

Kartik was speaking with YouTuber and comic artiste Tanmay Bhat during the promotions of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he was shown a picture of Aishwarya Rai with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

Looking at the picture Tanmay said, "Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande," to which, Kartik replied, "Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai."

The video since then has gone viral with a lot people sharing the clip across the platform. People took to the comments section of the video and supported Kartik's line of thought. One social media user wrote, "Totally yes!! And though I like Ariana, she can't be compared to Goddess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

Another user shared the clip of the interview and said, "I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently at the French Riviera town along with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who is a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now, marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet recently where she was seen dressed in a black-floral gown.

SOURCE : IANS 
 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan Akshay Kumar Tanmay Bhat Aishwarya Rai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is the name behing iconic movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! Rudraksh and Preesha’s shower romance brings out the love in them
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Anupamaa: Emotional! No Kanyadaan, but THIS ritual is the key highlight of Anupamaa’s wedding with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh and Preesha surprised to see each other in the washroom
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha unaware of the snake, Ruhi knocks
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Sargun Mehta again as a co-actor' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on his favorite co-actors, favorites characters and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Latest Video