Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 14:45
MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited New York for the first time and even got featured on Times Square

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a reel of him visiting the Big Apple. In the clip, a swarm of fans are seen greeting him and even performing his hooksteps from the songs picturised on Kartik.

He captioned: "Gwalior Boy on Times Square Thank you New York city and to all the Fans for showering me with so much love and making my First Trip to the city memorable and full of surprises YY, You have my Heart :)Thank you to the wonderful team for all the efforts @abhi_celebbazaar @3sixtyshows @darshanpateldallas."

On the work front, Kartik, was recently seen in 'Shehzaada', will next be seen in a slew of films including 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' and the third installment of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He also has 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next film.

