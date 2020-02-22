Kartik off to Jaipur for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

MUMBAI: After winning rave reviews for his act in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the actor is back on the set of his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Aaryan plays the role of a quirky ghost-buster, which was initially played by Akshay Kumar.

He sets off to Jaipur today to shoot the next schedule of the horror-comedy. According to sources, the Jaipur schedule is quite important for the shoot and the film.

Apparently, the actors will shoot for the climax sequence, where Tabu will be dancing to the iconic song Mere dholna, which was done by the terrific Vidya Balan in the first part.

The first installment was packed with horror and loads of comedy.

Now, the makers have brought some of the best actors in Bollywood for the second installment and audiences can’t wait to see what magic Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani will bring on the big screen with this one.

While Kartik is in Jaipur to wrap up things for his first horror-comedy, he will then head to Lucknow for the next schedule of the film and after that he will be back in the bay and start prepping for his first action film.

Aaryan has been locked for Tanhaji fame Om Raut’s next action flick and the actor is quite excited to kick, punch and surprise his audiences in 3D format. Well, we just can’t wait for this versatile actor to amaze us.