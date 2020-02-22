News

Kartik off to Jaipur for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 03:56 PM

MUMBAI: After winning rave reviews for his act in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the actor is back on the set of his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 Aaryan plays the role of a quirky ghost-buster, which was initially played by Akshay Kumar.

He sets off to Jaipur today to shoot the next schedule of the horror-comedy. According to sources, the Jaipur schedule is quite important for the shoot and the film.

Apparently, the actors will shoot for the climax sequence, where Tabu will be dancing to the iconic song Mere dholna, which was done by the terrific Vidya Balan in the first part.

 The first installment was packed with horror and loads of comedy.

Now, the makers have brought some of the best actors in Bollywood for the second installment and audiences can’t wait to see what magic Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani will bring on the big screen with this one.

While Kartik is in Jaipur to wrap up things for his first horror-comedy, he will then head to Lucknow for the next schedule of the film and after that he will be back in the bay and start prepping for his first action film.

Aaryan has been locked for Tanhaji fame Om Raut’s next action flick and the actor is quite excited to kick, punch and surprise his audiences in 3D format. Well, we just can’t wait for this versatile actor to amaze us.

 

Tags Bollywood Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Imtiaz Ali Love Aaj Kal Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here