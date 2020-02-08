News

Kartik–Sara’s reply to Saif on disliking their trailer

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is a big talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The trailer got tremendous appreciation from the audience and was loved by the masses also.

At the same time, people are very excited to see this fresh jodi for the first time on screen in a scenario where there is news of their link-up with each other, which adds more spice and buzz for the film.

Recently, we heard the news that Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan said that he did not like the trailer; in fact, he liked the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal, which was a 2009 release.

On this comment of Saif, both Kartik and Sara have given a reply today in an interview Sara said that Saif called her post the comment and said even he didn't know why he made that comment.

Kartik further added that everyone is possessive about their movie. Saif is possessive about his Love Aaj Kal and we are possessive for our movie. He added, 'Abhi toh yeh ghar ki baat hai' and started laughing.

Directed by Imtiaz, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

 

