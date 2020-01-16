Kartik & Sara Team Up for An Imtiaz Ali Romance - Love Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: This Valentine's Day (14th February), Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. Love Aaj Kal presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn (or perhaps unlearn!) from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.

This highly anticipated film brings to screen Bollywood's most sought after Gen Z couple - Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma in key roles.

The film team took to social media today to release the first look poster that shows its lead pair Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik) caught in a candid moment.