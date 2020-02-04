News

Kartik to star in action movie with THIS ace director

04 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors currently in Bollywood. His performance in movies like Pyaar Ka Puchnama 1 and 2, Luka Chuppi, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has created a massive fan base for him. The audience is eagerly waiting for the actor’s next flick, Love Aaj Kal.

As per sources, the actor has now signed his next film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. As of now, everything is in the initial stage, and the female lead is to be finalized for the same soon.

Om Raut's last directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, turned out to be a blockbuster, and even after 20 days, the film is doing amazingly well at the ticketing counters. The Ajay Devgn starrer crossed Rs 250 crores at the box office on Day 24.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy thriller titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the remake of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

 This year, fans of the actor will reportedly get to see him in three different movies, which include Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2. The actor has also signed Sanjana Reddy's Pilfer Singh, which will release next year.

