News

Katrina, Anushka mourn death of make-up 'maestro' Subbu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 01:27 PM

Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the death of Bollywood's renowned make-up artist Subhash Vagal, who was popularly called Subbu.

Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instragram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.

"A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it. Such a incredible talent, the first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots -- days, weeks, months. It doesn't seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed," write Katrina.

Anushka posted a string of photographs along with Subbu. She wrote: "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected make-up artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu."

Tags > Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Subhash Vagal, Subbu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill's verbal violent face-off
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling for Himanshi Khurana in BB 13 house
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days