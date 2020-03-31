News

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal MIA together on social media

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, but the duo has refused to comment on the same. Vicky only mentioned that he considers love to be a beautiful feeling but did not include Kat in his comment.

Now, amidst the lockdown, everyone is confined to their homes, and actors are more active than ever on social media. Vicky and Kat had been regularly sharing updates on Instagram since the lockdown was announced. However, the actors were absent from Instagram on the same 3 days.

Well, the absence of the rumoured couple at the same time from social media certainly adds fuel to the fire. What is your take on this?

Credits: Pinkvilla

