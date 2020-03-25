News

Katrina Kaif criticized for working with #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl; read details

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 01:13 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. She is known for films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. She was last seen in Bharat.

 The actress had to go through a difficult time as her last film did average business at the box-office. There were reports of the actress instantly saying ‘Yes!’ to filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina was approached by Vikas for a movie, which has been tentatively titled Deadly. Reportedly, the film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina would portray the role of his daughter. It seems this report did not go down well with some social media users.

 Thus, some of the social media users criticized the actress and posted some nasty comments for her on working with #MeToo accused, Vikas Bahl. The filmmaker is accused of sexually harassing his colleague during the promotions of Bombay Velvet way back in the year 2015. But now, Katrina has put all rumours to rest and cleared that she is not a part of Vikas Bahl’s Deadly. Huffington Post got in touch with the actress and cleared the air. Confirming the news, it was tweeted, “UPDATE: heard back from Katrina Kaif, who said that the Mumbai Mirror report - of her doing a film titled ‘Deadly’ with Vikas Bahl - is untrue”

 What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.

 

Tags Bollywood Katrina Kaif Vikas Bahl Jab Tak Hai Jaan Raajneeti Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar

