Katrina Kaif has got new doppelganger, have a look

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen many look Alike of the actress Katrina Kaif. The actress who is also known as the Barbie doll of Bollywood has got many doppelgangers and seen many people who have been compared to the actress, the pictures and videos of few of them are floating all over the internet.

Well this new video of the actress Amy Aela is getting viral all over the internet where the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress not only for her dance moves but also for her looks which are looking very much similar to Katrina Kaif.

Yes you heard right actress Amy Aela is getting compared with actress Katrina Kaif in this video, here are some of the comments.

As we can see in these comments people are comparing the actress with Katrina Kaif and she is indeed looking similar to Katrina Kaif.

Well can we say that actress Katrina Kaif got a new doppelganger in town, talking about the actress Amy Aela, we have recently seen her shaking her legs with Ranbir Kapoor in the cameo portion of the actor in the movie Govinda Naam Mera.

What are your views on this dance video of the actress Amy Aela and do you think she is looking similar to Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comment section below.

