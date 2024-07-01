Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies

In a recent press conference for 'Merry Christmas,' Katrina Kaif shared insights into her decision to choose an intimate thriller over larger-than-life action movies.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: As Bollywood gears up for the release of 'Merry Christmas,' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the actress opened up during a recent press conference about her decision to opt for an intimate thriller over the prevalent trend of larger-than-life action movies.

'Merry Christmas,' directed by Sriram Raghavan, is known for delivering gripping suspense films, and the unique pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has piqued the audience's curiosity. During the press conference, Katrina shared the reasons behind her choice of 'Merry Christmas' amidst the influx of big-budget action dramas.

Katrina Kaif revealed that the script of 'Merry Christmas' checked all the boxes she had in mind before signing a project. The film offers a unique story revolving around two fascinating characters, and Katrina expressed being hooked from the moment she heard the narrative. While larger-than-life actioners like 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3,' and 'Salaar' dominate the Bollywood scene, Katrina emphasized her desire as an actor to explore unique and intimate stories.

The actress acknowledged the appeal of action-packed cinema but emphasized the need for such stories to be told on a scale that aligns with the narrative. In her recent release, 'Tiger 3,' Katrina Kaif was part of a high-octane action film, and her choice of 'Merry Christmas' reflects a deliberate shift towards diverse storytelling.

Working with Sriram Raghavan, known for his suspenseful storytelling, Katrina shared her excitement about the director's approach. She praised Raghavan for keeping even the cast in suspense during the shoot, with unexpected twists and turns in the storyline.

'Merry Christmas' also features Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The film, initially slated for a Christmas release, was postponed to avoid clashes with other big releases. Audiences can now anticipate the release of 'Merry Christmas' on January 12, where Katrina Kaif's portrayal in this unique thriller is set to captivate viewers.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 19:00

