Katrina Kaif opens up about facing intimidation due to unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has discussed her experiences with the pressure to seem a specific way. During her debut in films with Boom in 2003, Katrina acknowledged that she faced unrealistic and relentless beauty standards in an interview with the popular news portal. She also disclosed that she occasionally worries about how she looks before attending an event and what her actor husband Vicky Kaushal advises her at that point.

Katrina Kaif said, “I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating... There’ll be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see, which is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says 'It's Kay to Be You' (Her makeup brand Kay Beauty's tagline)?"

Katrina, last seen in Merry Christmas, added, “It can be really, really confusing to retain and to maintain your sense of individuality and know who you are, not who you are in comparison to what everyone else is doing or saying around you. I think what’s really important for all of us, and this is something that I try to follow, is self belief, clarity of thought, determination and taking the time for us to understand our own thoughts and desires, and goals. This is something that I’m still trying to navigate.”

The actor decided to go after her love of makeup as a business in 2019 and became an entrepreneur. Products under her brand Kay Beauty are available for every age range and skin tone. According to 2023 research by Financialexpress.com, Kay Beauty has become one of the most popular beauty companies on the internet, with an annual revenue of roughly $12 million.

