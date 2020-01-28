Katrina Kaif promotes Vicky Kaushal starrer – Bhoot Part One

MUMBAI: It has been a while now that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating. More than their upcoming films, the Bharat actress and the Uri star has now been making a buzz for their alleged relationship and growing fondness for each other. But now seems like, Katrina’s fondness for Vicky is increasing with time.

This morning, the makers of Vicky starrer Bhoot – Part One, The Haunted Ship, dropped the promo of the film. Now to show her support for boyfriend’s upcoming horror thriller, Katrina shared the latest promo on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, '@dharmamovies steps over to the dark side and is diving into the seas of horror! #DharmaGoesDark @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE