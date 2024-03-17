Katrina Kaif reveals her one habit that annoys Vicky Kaushal says, “my husband will wryly remind me…”

She recently became the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp channel with 15.3 Million followers. Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and the duo set amazing couple goals.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come a long way and is one of the most sought after actresses. She recently became the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp channel with 15.3 Million followers. Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and the duo set amazing couple goals. 

Speaking of one’s self-image and confidence, Katrina said, “There’ll be a moment where I will be fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I’ll end up finding something that I see which is not to my liking and I’m trying to fix it, whether it’s a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says it’s Kay to be you?”

Katrina revealed that while she loves reading, seeing her read philosophy books, Vicky would be baffled seeing her reading those books. She said, “I read these books not because I’m trying to speak out of knowledge or trying to gain knowledge, but because these books (on philosophy) are the only thing that calms and quiets the questions in my mind. My husband will often look at the book I’m reading and then he’ll just look at me with a baffled expression on his face but I’m like, this is what I hear in my head.”

Katrina feels that Vicky is one of those people who does not need to read philosophy books as he lives his life organically. She revealed, “There are some people like my husband who I honestly think don’t think need to read any of these books, and they authentically and organically live their life like that, and I think that’s beautiful.”

Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky meanwhile will be seen in Laxman Utekar next, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

