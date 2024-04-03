Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

MUMBAI :One of the top actresses in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. The actress had overcome cultural and linguistic challenges as an outsider in order to establish herself in Hindi films. She adjusted fast, going on to become one of Bollywood's most successful and sought-after actresses. The actress who has worked with both Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan has now pointed out the difference between them.

Katrina said that Akshay Kumar wakes up at the crack of dawn. She said, “Yes, you hit the nail on the head, Akshay Kumar is a morning person. So our conversations are like, ‘Akshay, tomorrow let’s do a late call time, I don’t wake up at 6 in the morning’. On the other side, it would be like, ‘Salman, come a little early please, don’t come so late also, just just thoda jaldi aanaa (come a little early) please.”

Speaking about Salman, Katrina said, “As an actor, on set, of course he (Salman) has his moods, as well all know, Salman can be a very honest person that way, but he actually thinks a lot. He sees things from the perspective of the story, he is following the whole story. Sometimes as an actor when you come on set, it is all about the scene, and it is fantastic and it is great, but he’ll usually still be remembering the entire story, the entire arc of the film. He is very very conscious of how the overall story is, according to him, turning out,”

Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 and will soon be seen in Jee Le Zara.

