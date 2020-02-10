Katrina Kaif roped in to play a super woman

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif was last seen with Salman Khan in Bharat, and her role was quite appreciated as the better half of Salman.

Katrina has always been loyal to her work and delivers the best shot in whatever she does, be it acting or dance numbers.

The actress is reportedly set to collaborate with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film. Katrina, who is a fitness freak, is also expected to perform some never-seen-before stunts in the film.

As per sources, Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script.

They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise

Ali is said to have plans to make it into a superhero action franchise. He will be writing, directing, and producing the film, which is expected to go on floors this year but the final date is yet to be confirmed.

Katrina had also attended Ali’s birthday party last month and was seen in the company of Shah Rukh Khan. The two are now rumoured to come together for the superhero movie again after their last film Zero turned out to be a commercial and critical failure.